Dubai: Real estate broker fined Dh50,000 for illegal property ad

He violated the "terms and conditions of real estate marketing"

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:13 PM

A real estate broker in Dubai has been fined Dh50,000 for promoting property without the owner's consent. The Dubai Land Department said the broker posted advertisements about the property online.

The broker violated the "terms and conditions of real estate marketing", the department said.

Regulators in Dubai recently tightened rules around real estate advertisements.

In a circular issued to companies recently, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said the authority had noticed some "non-updated offers that are no longer available for sale or rent and are still displayed on the portals by real estate offices".

Accordingly, all real estate offices were directed to delete such advertisements. A fine would be applied in case of a violation, the RERA said.

The authority also listed terms and conditions for real estate marketing online:

1. Real estate advertisements without an official permit from the RERA are not allowed to be posted.

2. The permit must be verifiable through the integration between RERA and the real estate portals.

3. The content of the ads must be updated periodically through RERA's integration. Properties that are no longer available must be delisted from the site, or the ad must state clearly that it has been sold.

4. The real estate advertising information must reflect the information of the permits issued by RERA.

The RERA also told real estate companies that marketing and promotions of properties through various advertising channels, including on social media, can be done only after getting an official permit. The permit number must be displayed on the ad.