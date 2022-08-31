Dubai property developer says sales doubled in first half of 2022

Construction work on its Verdana project has begun, Reportage Properties says

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 3:30 PM

Dubai’s Reportage Properties said construction work on its new project Verdana in the Green Community, Dubai, has started.

The project consists of 305 townhouses and all units are equipped with a private elevator, an additional advantage to be provided for the first time in the UAE.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, said the project has seen great demand since it was put up for sale about three months ago, resulting in a massive boost in sales.

He noted that the real estate market in the UAE shows remarkable activity, especially on quality projects that meet the requirements of buyers and investors in the UAE.

The property developer’s sales topped Dh1.2 billion during the first half of this year as compared to Dh704 million during the first half of 2021, a growth of 70 per cent.

The Verdana project extends over an area of ​​500,000 square feet and includes many facilities and services such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and a spacious green landscape.

Reportage Properties portfolio in the UAE includes 14 projects, providing more than 6,000 housing units in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The company is developing eight projects in Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach, Masdar City, Yas Island, and Al Maryah Island areas and five in Dubai.

In Egypt, it launched the "Montenapoleone" project last year, which will be built on an area of ​​465,000 square meters, and will include 5,500 housing units.

