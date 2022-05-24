Dubai: Iman Developers launches 6th project, plans two more

Emirate is favourite destination for high net worth individuals due to pro-business environment, recent visa reforms
Property6 days ago
Iman Developers on Tuesday announced the launch of their latest project, the Oxford Terraces in Jumeriah Village Circle (JVC).
Valued at approximately Dh72 million, the Oxford Terraces will be the sixth addition to Iman Developers’ residential development project portfolio.
The firm has two other projects in the pipeline that are currently in the development stage.
This latest project will add a total of 117 apartments which will comprise 58 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units, and 8 two-bedroom units which will range between 400-500 sqft, 680-950 sqft and 1000-1800 sqft, respectively.
The studio apartments will be priced between Dh455,000-550,000, one-bedroom units between Dh680,000-850,000, and two-bedroom units between Dh1 million – 1.4 million.
Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers, said: “Dubai’s real estate market is growing and holds a lot of potentials. This new development will be a much-needed addition to the realty inventory of the city with premium, luxury living spaces, to bridge the supply-demand gap that currently exists in the luxury segment.”
The Oxford Terraces features various resident facilities to aid community living, such as a fully equipped gym, rooftop adult pools of different levels, landscaped indoor gardens, a cabana, a BBQ area, and so on.
Marfani said, “Throughout each stage of the process from the initial purchase to the construction, all the way to the resident finally living in their apartment, we offer a personalized experience to our customers, making the journey of buying their dream home memorable.”
