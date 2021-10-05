Azizi makes waves with the launch of three new Riviera Beachfront Residences

Dubai - The new 14-storey properties are the latest addition to the master-planned Riviera community, with 252 studios, 84 one-bedroom apartments, 84 two-bedroom homes and 19 retail units totalling 439 units

The buildings each feature a swimming pool, vast landscaped areas, a fully equipped gym, a barbeque area, a children’s playground and games, and a yoga space. — Supplied photo

Azizi Developments on Tuesday launched three new Riviera Beachfront residences that have direct access to its newly announced 2.7-kilometre-long crystal lagoon in Riviera, the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in MBR City.

Offering beachfront living in the heart of Dubai, the new 14-storey properties are the latest addition to the master-planned Riviera community, with 252 studios, 84 one-bedroom apartments, 84 two-bedroom homes and 19 retail units totalling 439 units.

The buildings each feature a swimming pool, vast landscaped areas, a fully equipped gym, a barbeque area, a children’s playground and games, and a yoga space, while the community as a whole will comprise several basketball and tennis courts, an extensive jogging and cycling track, and countless other facilities, offering residents a vibrant living experience that fosters a true sense of belonging.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive officer at Azizi Developments, said the announcement of the crystal lagoon was an absolute game changer to the Riviera community.

“It was already one of the most popular developments among both local and international investors prior to the enormous swimmable, pool-like lagoon being planned, but following the announcement, we had to launch an additional three buildings to keep up with demand,” he said.

“These new residences are a testament to what we stand for – our way of adding distinguished value not only to the UAE’s real estate landscape, but to our resident’s lifestyles. Investors and end-users who purchase and inhabit these exceptional one-of-a-kind homes are securing themselves a unique, awe-inspiring living experience that has their wellbeing at its very core,” he said.

Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. It features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, the lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

In June this year, Azizi Developments announced the addition of the spectacularly large crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community.

