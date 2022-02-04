Aldar releases completed apartments at Reflection II project

All 182 apartments are ready for move-in during Q2 2022

Show apartment and completed units are available for viewing once sales begin on February 13, 2022

Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 6:21 PM

Aldar Properties has announced that all 182 apartments at the second tower of its boutique Reflection project are now available for sale.

Reflection II is located at the heart of Reem Island, overlooking Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline and mangroves, and with all units ready to move-in during Q2 2022, sales will start from February 13.

The release of properties at Reflection II follows the successful sale of units at the first apartment building at the development. The second tower is being brought to the market to cater to specific demand from both home buyers and investors for high quality, ready to move in properties.

Customers of all nationalities can choose from studios and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, all of which are reaching completion and ready for handover. Unit prices at the development, which has 19 floors of residential properties, start at Dh590,300 for studios, Dh885,800 for one-bedroom apartments, Dh1,327,000 for two bedrooms and Dh1,822,000 for three bedrooms.

Rashed Al Omaira, CCO at Aldar Development, said: “Reflection II is an exciting new proposition within Abu Dhabi’s apartment segment, with the development providing stunning overwater views of Reem Island. With the first building fully operational and occupied, as well as the facilities and amenities in place, this is one of the very few new turnkey solutions in the market today. The added benefit of the project is that it is ready for homeowners or their tenants to occupy homes within the coming months in a prime location in Abu Dhabi. Aldar continues to be well positioned to meet customer demand with a wide range of products at a variety of price points that suit current customer needs, and Reflection II is the latest example.”

The amenity-driven community caters to a balanced lifestyle, with high quality swimming pools, gym, yoga deck, multipurpose games room, and a kids play area all available to residents. The podium level also allows residents to enjoy a communal garden and various outdoor spaces.

Located in Shams, on the eastern side of Reem Island, the development is surrounded by the cultural and financial centres of Saadiyat Island and Al Maryah Island, while only minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi. It also benefits from a range of retail destinations close by, including Shams Boutik Mall, Reem Mall, and Galleria Mall.

The entire Reflection II development has been designed with sustainability in mind throughout the lifecycle of the project. Environmental considerations were made during the construction process, and the building has been designed to reduce water and electricity demand and facilitate the efficient distribution of resources.

Customers interested in purchasing a home at Reflection II can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre or attend the public sales event at the Yas Marina Circuit Conference Centre, Yas Island on 13 February. Pre-registration for event attendance is required through the Aldar website and visitors must have a green pass on their Alhosn application.

