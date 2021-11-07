Aldar launches ‘Dahlias’ at Yas Acres

120 additional premium homes launched at well-established and sought-after development; Townhouses, duplexes and villas on offer with sales set to commence on 13 November

— Supplied photo

Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 7:33 PM

Following the strong demand for each phase of Yas Acres, Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Dahlias, the final community to be released at its flagship development on Yas Island. The community consists of 120 new spacious villas, du-plexes, and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from 13 November 2021.

Homes at Dahlias will be competitively priced, starting at Dh2.49 million for townhouses and Dh5.6 million for villas. Customers can choose from a range of two-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas at the sought-after development.

“Yas Island undoubtedly remains one of the most sought-after destinations to live in Abu Dhabi and we have witnessed this throughout 2021 with record sales of Aldar properties on the island. Dahlias is the final community at Yas Acres and our final sales launch of the year on Yas Island, so we expect the 120 homes to receive significant interest from investors and homeowners alike,” Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said.

Once Dahlias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, ample green spaces and community pools, while world class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. A range of sporting facilities including a tennis court, basket-ball court and cycle track will also be on offer. Yas Acres has become one of the most in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95 per cent.

As with the previous phases, the homes at Dahlias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 per cent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.

Construction of Dahlias is due to begin in Q2 2022, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024. This addition to the Yas Acres development follows on from the recent sell out of Magnolias at Yas Acres, which was one of the main drivers behind Aldar’s record quarterly sales in Q3 2021.

Customers interested in purchasing a home at Yas Acres Dahlias can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre. To provide peace of mind to customers wishing to visit in person, thorough precautionary measures in line with government regulations have been implemented across Aldar’s Sales Centres.

