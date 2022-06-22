Aldar launches apartments at Grove District

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022

Aldar Properties has announced the launch of apartments at Grove District, a new at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Epicentre on Saadiyat Island.

The development, when completed, will comprise 612 units in five residential buildings across luxury, lifestyle, and urban themed districts.

Available for buyers of all nationalities, Grove District will be launched in phases, with 102 studios, one- and two-bedroom units available in the first building (Grove Museum Views), which is located in the lifestyle themed district. Sales will start on 25th June.

Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said Grove District is Aldar’s latest residential offering within Saadiyat Grove, closely following the successful launch of Louvre Residences Abu Dhabi, and is set to bring a new dimension of vibrancy and modern living to the Island.

“The new destination will attract residents seeking a lively community that celebrates art, culture, retail, and entertainment in all types and forms,” he said.

The entire Grove District development has been designed with sustainability. Units have been built to meet the highest sustainability standards, with residential buildings targeted to achieve an Estidama two-pearl rating and an international LEED silver certification.

Construction of the development commenced earlier this year, with handovers expected to begin in second quarter of 2025.

