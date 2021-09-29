Al Zahia breaks ground on final phase of Al Yasmeen

Al Yasmeen offers over 200 premium homes which will set the standard for luxury living in Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination

Al Zahia has announced that it broke ground on Al Yasmeen Phase B, in continuation of Sharjah’s most anticipated neighbourhood.

The last of Al Zahia’s boldly designed neighbourhoods is custom curated to meet the needs of those who seek an elevated sense of living. The new milestone further cements Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ vision of creating Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination.

The Al Yasmeen homes range from three to six-bedroom villas and townhouses, nestled in the heart of the community with direct accesses to Sharjah’s largest private park and the most anticipated Clubhouse, offering resort-style swimming pools, a signature restaurant, gym, and a multipurpose hall, acting as an exclusive and well-appointed hub for residents of Al Zahia.

Yousuf Kazim, MD of Majid Al Futtaim - Communities, said: “As a true culmination of the Al Zahia promise, this exciting new addition gives residents an inspired lifestyle anchored in a dynamic new neighbourhood in Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination. With exceptional design, gracious layouts and resort-style amenities at one’s doorstep, AL Yasmeen crowns a decade of building Sharjah’s bright future and elevated living standards.”

Boasting a portfolio of premium developments in the UAE, United Engineering Construction Co (UNEC) will oversee the construction of Al Yasmeen, ensuring the highest quality standards are achieved in line with those that underpin all Majid Al Futtaim communities.

Walid Al Hashimi, CEO of Sharjah Holding, said: “The elegantly designed homes of Al Yasmeen offer spacious yet warm spaces reflecting the grace, distinctive aesthetic and character of Sharjah. We are proud to offer stunning homes to suit and enrich every lifestyle, where young professionals and growing families alike can relish the opportunity to live and thrive in one of the city’s most unique and dynamic neighbourhoods.”

When the two phases of Al Yasmeen neighbourhood are complete, it will encompass a total of over 200 luxurious villas and townhouses – all within steps from North Hub that complements the wider exclusive offerings of Al Zahia. Spanning over 1,000sqm, the upcoming retail destination anchors the Carrefour store with other key retailers offering residents a premium experience through an effortless and rewarding lifestyle in a cohesive community. Being part of the Al Zahia community, Al Yasmeen will also be within close vicinity of City Centre Al Zahia and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road offering superior lifestyle and connectivity respectively within one development that residents will be proud to call home.

