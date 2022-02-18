Abu Dhabi real estate sees positive growth, deals hit Dh71billion in 2021

Waterfalls, Garden in the Sky, Al Wasl Plaza shows will continue to be part of the neighbourhood for residents to enjoy
Property1 week ago
The total value of Abu Dhabi’s real estate transactions crossed Dh71 billion last year with better growth expected in 2022, a top official said.
A total of 14,958 transactions valued at Dh71.5 billion were made last year reflecting a positive trend amid the pandemic, said Dr Adeeb Al Afifi, executive director of real estate at the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
“It’s positive. There is growth. The demand for real estate clearly grew last year. In 2022, we see better growth,” Dr Al Afifi told Khaleej Times.
The real estate sector recorded 7,262 sales transactions worth Dh18.2 billion and 7,696 mortgage transactions worth Dh53.3 billion.
Dr Al Afifi noted that the figures indicate the investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s property market.
“We look forward to providing more distinctive and innovative services and providing periodic data and information that will undoubtedly enhance the attractiveness of the Abu Dhabi real estate market.”
Top areas of real estate transactions were: Yas Island (Dh4.1 billion), Al Reem Island (Dh3.2 billion), Saadiyat Island (Dh2.5 billion), Forest Belt Al Jarf project (Dh1.1 billion) and Khalifa City (Dh915 million).
ALSO READ:
“Our strategy shows there will be an increase in transactions in real estate,” he said.
Asked if the prices of property would go up, Dr Al Afifi pointed out that Abu Dhabi is a “free market” and the prices depend on the demand and supply.
“The prices also depend on the developers and the new projects,” he added.
ashwini@khaleejtimes.com
Waterfalls, Garden in the Sky, Al Wasl Plaza shows will continue to be part of the neighbourhood for residents to enjoy
Property1 week ago
Show apartment and completed units are available for viewing once sales begin on February 13, 2022
Property1 week ago
The year 2021 broke a 12-year record in terms of real estate sales transactions value, with properties worth Dh151.07 billion sold throughout the year
Property2 weeks ago
37,000 residential units, including 5,900 villas, were delivered in 2021
Property3 weeks ago
Working with the Dubai government will provide opportunities to protect consumer information by developing important solutions to modern-day challenges
Property3 weeks ago
Launched to meet sustained demand for Dubai real estate, Tilal Al Furjan comes hot on the heels of the sell-out success of Nakheel’s Murooj Al Furjan Murooj Al Furjan West
Property3 weeks ago
Expo 2020 impact expected to last for the long term as more foreign investors are foraying into the property market
Property3 weeks ago
The project gives views to a lush green public park when viewed from two of its three sides and the rooftop caters to an event space for 200 people
Property3 weeks ago