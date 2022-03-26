Look: Bathrath Leon rises for the land of the rising sun at the Dubai World Cup

Meydan Grandstand is a unique and ‘intelligent’ development that is equipped with hospitality facilities that offer world-class services
Tickets will go on sale shortly and can be bought at the Meydan Box Office, online and other venues
The total prize pot on offer for the day’s nine races is $30.5 million
Organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that anyone, from tiny tots to adults and senior citizens, will be engaged and entertained
Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26
Even if you’re not a hard-core racing fan, there is so much fun to be had at Meydan on race day
26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 26 with total prize money over $30.5 million
