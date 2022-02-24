Emirates team up with Dubai Racing Club as sponsor of traditional Dubai World Cup dress rehearsal

Enhanced nine race card will act as a dress rehearsal for next month’s $30.5 (Dh112.03) million Dubai World Cup day on March 26

Lord Glitters has been a leading performer at the Dubai World Cup Carnival and the evergreen British-trained galloper is set to provide the star appeal at next month’s Super Saturday meeting. — Photo: Supplied; courtesy DRC

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 4:08 PM

Emirates Airline, title sponsor of the $12 (Dh44.02) million Dubai World Cup since its inception, will return to sponsor next month’s Super Saturday meeting, which is an important dress rehearsal for the big day, at Meydan Racecourse on March 5.

Boasting an enhanced programme of nine races, Super Saturday is arguably the biggest meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival outside of the $30.5 (Dh112.03) million Dubai World Cup day.

The card features two Group 1s, the Maktoum Challenge Round 3, over 2,000 metres on dirt, a traditional lead-up race to the $12 (Dh44.03) million World Cup and the Jebel Hatta, over 1,800 metres on turf, a prep for the Group 1 $5 (Dh18.37) million Dubai Turf on March 5.

Defending champion and recent Meydan scorer Lord Glitters is among the many big names that will contest the Jebel Hatta. The card also includes several important prep races for the other World Cup night races, with the G2 Dubai City of Gold, won last year by Godolphin’s Walton Street, a prep for the G1 Longines Sheema Classic and the G3 Mahab Al Shimaal a prep for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen.

The G3 Burj Nahaar, run over the same course and distance as the G2 Godolphin Mile, is also a key race, as is the Listed Al Bastakiya, in which the UAE’s top three-year-olds will compete for, in a bid to stamp their tickets for the G2 UAE Derby.

Some of the world’s best turf sprinters will clash in the G3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, over 1,200 metres, Trophy on World Cup night and which was won last year by Godolphin’s exciting Final Song.

The glittering card also features a new race, the $300,000 (1,101,900) Ras Al Khor, over 1,400 metres on turf, while the region’s best Purebred Arabians feature in G1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3, the prep race for the $1 (Dh3.67) million Dubai Kahayla Classic.

Another hightlight of Super Saturday is the staging of the Sheikh Mohammed Awards For Racing Excellence, which will recognise leaders in the sport across seven categories, including Best Horse, Best Trainer, Jockey and the People’s Choice Award.

Meydan Racecourse will also be hosting the first day of the second edition of the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, which welcomes leading industry figures from around the six-nation Gulf Cooperatin Council (GCC).

Commenting on the day’s exciting programme, Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We’re very excited about this year’s enhanced Super Saturday card. As well as some top-class racing, including two Group 1s, we stage the sixth edition of HH Awards for Racing Excellence and look forward to welcoming winners from around the world.

“We also host the second edition of the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, in association with Dubai Equestrian Club, in which we hope to build on the very successful first version in 2021.

Sheikh Rashid also paid tribute to Emirates Airline for the long-standing support of horse racing in the country and its proud association with the Dubai World Cup.

“Emirates Airline have been with us right throughout the history of this prestigious meeting and we are delighted to have them onboard for this latest evolution,” said Sheikh Rashid.

“After a difficult two years for civil aviation, Emirates Airline continues to shine as the world’s leading aircraft carrier and a hugely important supporter of horse racing the world over. We hope they and their guests have an enjoyable and safe day of racing,” he added.

Super Saturday tickets are available online from dubairacingclub.com.