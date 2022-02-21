Dubai World Cup: Ticket prices, dress code, how to get to Meydan; all you need to know

Spectators during The 21st Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday 26, March 2016. Photo by Juidin Bernarrd

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 26. It is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over $30.5 (112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

While Australia's Melbourne Cup 'stops the nation', the Dubai World Cup captivates a global audience.

Here's all you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26, 2022:

How much do the tickets cost and where can I buy them?

Tickets will go on sale shortly and can be bought at the Meydan Box Office, online and other venues, all of which will be announced shortly.

Are there any competitions for fans to get involved in?

The racecourse conducts several free to participate competitions like the popular 'Pick Six' competition. Each racegoer will receive a 'Pick Six" form at the entrance to the racecourse.

The Faces at the Races is a new and popular initiative which was introduced this season, where lucky racegoers will receive a cash prize.

What is the dress code, are there any rules and restrictions?

There is no formal dress code. It is up to each racegoer to decide on his or her outfit if they are looking for comfort or style.

However, people are known to 'dress up' for the event in an attempt to make a strong fashion statement. It is, after all, one of the social highlights of the UAE calendar,

How often do you get to pull out your best dress or best three-piece suit, so here's the chance to flex your fashion muscles and opt for a sophisticated look or simply go casual.

Elegance also fits the bill, while the glam factor will make you stand out if that's what you want.

Can I bring my kids, or is it only for adults?

Racing in the UAE is very much an occasion for the whole family, which means that you can take your kids to the races, no matter how young or old they are.

However, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

What can I do to support the safe running of the event?

It is obvious that you should not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or have not been tested for Covid-19.

While countrywide Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, the racecourse management strictly follow the Government guidelines and urge racegoers to be cautious and act responsibly.

The wearing of face masks and social distancing is strictly advised.

Will I be allowed to bring food or are there any arrangements made for public catering?

Organisers request fans not to bring any food or drinks to the racecourse course. There will be a variety of outlets serving food which can be purchased at a reasonable price.

What's the best way to get to Meydan — by car, taxi, bus?

Spectators are free to travel to and from Meydan Racecourse by any form of transport. Ample parking is available. However, people are advised to arrive early to avoid the rush.