Dubai World Cup: Prize money, how to get a ticket, after-parties at Meydan Racecourse

While there's plenty of excitement focused on the racing, the after-parties are the major lure for many

Spectators at the 22nd Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 25, 2017. - Photo by Juidin Bernarrd/ Khaleej Times

By Leslie Wilson Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 11:53 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 2:21 PM

If Australia's Melbourne Cup 'stops the nation', the Dubai World Cup captivates a global audience.

Every last Saturday in March, the world's sporting attention turns to Dubai, where the iconic Meydan Racecourse hosts the Dubai World Cup.

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 26, and it is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over $30.5 (112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Dubai World Cup:

Prize money progression

1996 - 1988: $4,000,000 (Dh14,692,400)

1999: $5 (18.37) million

2000-2019: $6 (Dh22.04) million

2019-2022: $12 (44.080 million

Records:

Speed record:

2:01.61 (synthetic) - African Story (2014) since the race has been at Meydan Racecourse

2:01.38 (dirt) - Thunder Snow (2018) since Meydan was converted from synthetic to dirt

1:59.50 - Dubai Millennium (2000) at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse

Most wins by a horse:

2 - Thunder Snow (2018, 2019)

Most wins by an owner:

9 - Godolphin Racing (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

Most wins by a jockey:

4 - Jerry Bailey (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002)

Most wins by a trainer:

9 - Saeed bin Suroor (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)

So, what exactly is the Dubai World Cup?

Regarded as the pinnacle of the UAE racing calendar, the hugely anticipated World Cup meeting is held annually on the last Saturday of March at the acclaimed Meydan Racecourse.

The event was launched by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 1996 at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, but has been held at Meydan since 2006.

The excitement starts to build early, with the precursor to the event, the Dubai World Cup Carnival, enticing its fair share of stunning animals, talented riders and animated spectators across the nine-race meetings held weekly until March 5 (otherwise known as Super Saturday).

A number of new races have been added to the Carnival race calendar for 2022, including a $300,000 (Dh1,101,930) Ras Al Khor race set over 1,400m, which will take place on March 5.

Sounds interesting, tell me more about the World Cup.

Well, there's a reason why the $30.5 (Dh112.03) million meeting is one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting and social weekends in the city. Not only is this the world's richest day of horseracing, the calibre of riders and horses that take to the track in the nine high-class races (each of which will this year be run for at least $1million), is nothing short of exceptional.

The evening culminates in the Dubai World Cup 1 race, which was won last year by Mystic River, ridden by Luis Saez, and boasts the highest purse of the night at $12 (Dh44.03) million. In short, even those with just a passing interest in the equine will be entranced.

That's what I was worried about. Is it only for true horse racing fans?

Well, yes and no. Obviously, the meeting is attended by a who's who of owners, breeders and super fans, but have you seen those best-dressed lists? This is the sort of event where you can't be too dressed up: heels and hats are pretty much standard. While there's plenty of excitement focused on the racing, the after-parties are the major lure for many.

Is there anything else going on?

Why, of course. Apron Views is the open-to-all-ticket holders' social village with activities and entertainment options a plenty.

Paddock View, which is located on the fourth floor of the Meydan Grandstand, is the main restaurant and offers an international buffet option (with various drinks packages), and access to an outdoor balcony.

At the more intimate glass-fronted Winner's Circle restaurant, you can enjoy a three-course set menu, and gain access to the Parade Ring Lounge for close-up views of the horses walking the parade ring. There are also private and party suites available to hire.

All sounds great. How do I secure myself a ticket?

For more information on ticket and sales and prices, visit the Dubai Racing Club website.

