Dubai World Cup explained: Where is the racecourse; what's there for everyone?

Meydan Grandstand is a unique and ‘intelligent’ development that is equipped with hospitality facilities that offer world-class services

Come March, the world's sporting attention turns to Dubai where the iconic Meydan Racecourse, plays host to the Dubai World Cup, arguably one of the most prestigious and coveted races in the sport of horse racing.

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 26, and it is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over $30.5 (112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Where is the Dubai World Cup held?

Opened for the racing season on January 28, 2010, Meydan Racecourse is the sport’s headquarters and home of the annual Dubai World Cup extravaganza.

It boasts a spectacular Grandstand, residences and luxury hotels, all of which serve as a major sporting, business, and conference district.

The main Grandstand extends 1.6-kilometre on a linear, ‘land scraper’ plane that has a full capacity of accommodating up to 60,000 people.

Crowned by a dramatic, cantilevered Crescent Roof that features curved solar and titanium panels that maximise the building’s energy consumption efficiency, the iconic Meydan Grandstand is a unique and ‘intelligent’ development that is equipped with hospitality facilities that offer world-class services for discerning horsemen, patrons, travellers and guests alike.

It houses the world’s first five-star trackside hotel; The Meydan, which offers unobstructed views of the racetracks, and also houses an exciting mix of food and beverage establishments, a covered car park for up to 8,600 cars, the Meydan Museum and Gallery, an IMAX Theatre and the Meydan Marina.

The venue also incorporates 78 exclusive Meydan Grandstand Corporate Suites which will offer guests a bird’s eye view of the racecourse itself, levels of luxury, customer comfort, and integrated technology to create what will be the ultimate horse racing experience.