Dubai World Cup explained: Know the races and the prize money

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 26, and it is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over Dh112.03 million.

Here is everything you want to know about the races and the price money.

What is the total prize money on offer during the day?

The total prize pot on offer for the day’s nine races is $30.5 (Dh112.03) million, the largest purse in the sport for a single day’s action.

Each of the races is worth at least $1 (Dh3.67) million.

At what time does it start?

The Dubai World Cup meeting kicks off with the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians at 3.15pm and culminates in the Dubai World Cup at 8.50pm.

There are races at intervals of approximately 35 minutes.

Is it only one race, or are there many other races?

The card features nine races in all, five of which are run on Dirt and four on turf.

The traditional opener is the Dubai Kahayla Classic, a Group 1 contest for Purebred Arabian, which is run on dirt over a distance of 2,000 metres.

The other races are the G2 Godolphin Mile (1600m), G2 Dubai Gold Cup (3,200m Turf), G2 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m Turf), g2 UAE Derby (1,900m Dirt), G1 Golden Shaheen (,1200m Dirt), G 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m Turf) and the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m Turf).