Dubai World Cup 2022: A cracker of Dubai Turf contest ends in dead heat

This is a first in the 26-year history of the race that began life as the Dubai Duty Free Stakes

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 9:37 PM

Neither the state-of-the-art cameras positioned at the finish, nor the magnifying glasses of the adjudicators in the judge’s room could separate the first two homes in the $5 (Dh18.37) million Dubai Turf, a race that boasts a history of heart-stopping finishes.

With some of the best middle-distance horses competing in the 1,800-metre contest, the Dubai Turf was always expected to deliver a corker and it did not disappoint a crowd packed to the rafters at Meydan.

Then after an excruciating wait that left the connections of both Lord North and Panthalassa gnawing at their fingertips, the.judges declared the contest a dead heat. This is a first in the 26-year history of the race that began life as the Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

Lord North, trained by the father and son duo of John and Thady Gosden, was bidding to win the race for the second year in succession having won the contest 12 months ago by a comfortable margin of three lengths.

He bled after that race and needed time to recover before reappearing in the Winter Derby at Lingfield racecourse in February. But the Gosdens showed their mastery of nursing horses back to form as Lord North ran an absolute cracker under Frankie Dettori to share the spoils with long-time race leader Panthalassa and jockey Yutaka Yoshida.

It brought up a fifth success of the night for Japan who was winning the Dubai Turf for sixth time after Admire Moon (2007), Just A Way (2014), Real Steel (2016), Vivlos (2017) and Almond Eye (2019).

Vin de Garde, also from Japan, finished third in the dead heat.

