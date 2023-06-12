UAE

An interview with Sam, our AI creation

In this episode of the Startech Podcast, our host Mr Aurelius interviews an AI character that was put together by Producer Phil using Chat GPT. Aurelius and Phil then analise if the experiment was a success or not.

By Phil Green

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 3:43 PM

