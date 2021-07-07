PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Many ministries at centre get new faces after reshuffle
First-time minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has got Railways, IT and Communications.
In a bid to bring in synergy in the Central government ministries' functioning, many new faces were added to the major economic ministries such as oil, civil aviation and IT.
Hardeep Singh Puri has got Ministries of Petroleum along with his existing portfolio of Urban Affairs while Jyotiraditya Scindia is the new Minister for Civil Aviation.
Besides, first-time Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has got Railways, IT and Communications.
Piyush Goyal remains the minister for Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In addition, he will now head the Ministry of Textiles. In this combined role, the minister is expected to give push to the export strategy, where the textile sector plays a major role.
The rejig comes at a time when India's growth has been heavily dented by the second wave of Covid. The new team of ministers holding economic ministries are now expected to chart the path of it revival of the Covid ravaged economy.
At present, major multilateral organisations have cut India's growth rate for FY22.
