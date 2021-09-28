Who will be the next James Bond? AFP Published on September 28, 2021 at 12.07

There are few casting decisions as hotly anticipated as the question of who will be the next 007.

1 of 6 Tom Hardy, often a villain or at least an anti-hero in films like The Dark Knight Rise, Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road, would be a way to maintain Daniel Craig’s darker vision of Bond. He is currently the bookies’ favourite in Britain, according to betting agency William Hill.

2 of 6 A name that is often in the discussion is Idris Elba, known for The Wire, The Suicide Squad and hit BBC series Luther. He set social media tongues wagging in 2018 when he posted: “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba” — echoing Bond’s famous catchphrase — but he added soon after: “Don’t believe the hype!”

3 of 6 Bond producer Barbara Broccoli seemed to rule out the possibility of a female bond, telling Variety: “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.” But that hasn’t stopped speculation around Lashana Lynch, a 33-year-old black British woman. Daniel Craig, however, agreed with Broccoli’s position, telling the Radio Times: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

4 of 6 Having set millions of hearts aflutter with Netflix hit Bridgerton over the past year, another bookmaker’s favourite is the young British-Zimbabwean actor Rege-Jean Page. He has been self-effacing about the idea, telling US talkshow host Jimmy Fallon: “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown, then people start saying the B-word.”

5 of 6 Less coy about his desire for a licence to kill is Spiderman star Tom Holland. Not content with being a superhero, Holland told Variety: “As a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit.”