UAE: Top yoga and fitness spots

Head down to one of these and get your fitness groove on.

1 of 5 Yoga at The View: Fancy a yoga session with breathtaking 360-degree views of The Palm? Here, you can be a part of early morning yoga sessions starting at 7am every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets start from Dh149.

2 of 5 Rixos Premium JBR: Head to Azure Beach for the ultimate jungle workout session with wooden dumbbells and bars. Open daily from 10am to 7pm, this outdoor gym is free for guests staying at the luxury resort in Dubai. If you are not all about gym life, this spot also makes for perfect Instagram pictures.

3 of 5 Underwater Yoga and meditation: Relax and find your zen through 60 minutes of underwater yoga and 30 minutes of Tibetan singing bowls meditation at the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis. Participants are required to make an advance for the class which is held every last Friday of the month. Priced at Dh175, the session begins at 8am.

4 of 5 Inspire Yoga and Fitness: Zen-seekers can be a part of this healthy experience at Inspire Yoga Pilates and Fitness Studio in Al Manara, DIFC. Carry your own mat and head to the studio for immersive yoga and meditation sessions starting at 6.30am, 12pm, and 6.30pm. Drop-in sessions are priced at Dh105.