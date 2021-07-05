UAE: Five top shawarma joints Published on July 5, 2021 at 14.24

Here's where you can indulge in some delicious shawarmas.

1 of 5 Al Ijaza Cafeteria: If you are driving through Jumeirah Beach Road, it is hard to miss this cafeteria because of the cars waiting in a long queue to order there. It serves shawarma and a variety of snacks and beverages at reasonable prices. As a fan-favourite spot, it continues to serve even after midnight.

2 of 5 Al Mallah: Ever since its launch in 1979, this is one of the best spots for authentic Lebanese cuisine including different shawarmas. It has multiple branches in the UAE, and with its online delivery system, it is easier to enjoy one of the best shawarmas even at home.

3 of 5 Al Farooj Fresh: Love shawarmas? Head straight to one of UAE’s oldest fast-casual restaurant chains that serves sandwiches, and chicken meals. Known for its shawarma treats, this eatery has many outlets across Dubai. The Mexican shawarma is very popular, with rice as an option.

4 of 5 Laffah Restaurant: Legend has it that driving to Sharjah and eating shawarma from Laffah is worth every single penny. Here you will find meat and chicken shawarmas for as low as Dh9 and Dh6 respectively. The roasted chicken served with fried sliced potatoes is also a favourite.