UAE: Five great beach outings Published on July 3, 2021 at 11.08

Make the most of the beach this summer!

1 of 5 Le Royal Meridien: With two offers for guests to avail starting from Dh857 per night, families and friends can head to the beautiful beachside resort to experience outstanding hospitality and F&B, relaxing spa treatments and exceptional beaches. It’s a sizzling staycation offer!

2 of 5 Park Hyatt Dubai: Visitors can take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on selected restaurants, as well as complimentary breakfast, access to Lagoon Beach, Dubai Creek Golf driving range and mini golf. Starting from Dh850, this offer is valid until August 31.

3 of 5 Azure Beach: Enjoy the summer at this beach-side hangout at Rixos premium, Dubai JBR. The entrance fee is priced at Dh200 per person, with Dh100 redeemable on the venue’s popular Asian fusion cuisine and beverages. Starting July 5, ladies can enjoy a special Ladies’ Day offer.

4 of 5 DoubleTree by Hilton, RAK: Guests can relax on the 650-m private white sandy beach, take a dip in one of the seven temperature-controlled swimming pools or indulge in the luxurious spa. Families of four including two adults and two children will be able to enjoy a one-night stay with breakfast starting from Dh499.