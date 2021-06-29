UAE: Check out our burger hit list! Published on June 29, 2021 at 12.14

We scope out a few must-try burgers joints in Dubai.

1 of 6 The Texan Burger, Black Tap: You know a burger is going to be lip-smacking if it’s got a double layer. The Texan Burger at Black Tap is a crispy salty beef bacon and a prime juicy showstopper with melted aged cheddar dripping down the sides, crispy onion ring, and the Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. And, like all burgers at Black Tap, it is topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Opt for Idaho fries, sweet potato fries, or house salad for Dh24. Location: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall. Price: Dh66

2 of 6 Chicken Cheetos, SALT: A permanently parked food truck is leading its slider game at Kite Beach in Dubai. Its best offer? Chicken Cheetos. It consists of two fried chicken fillets, some Cheetos sauce, Cheetos crumbs, some more Cheetos sauce, and lettuce. The sliders will cost you Dh42, however, we recommend you down it with Cheetos fries (Dh27) to make the whole experience extra crunchy. Location: Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim. Price: Dh42

3 of 6 The Chicken Sando, Pickl: Think you can handle spice? Opt for the ‘Nashville’ spice level while ordering The Chicken Sando from Pickl, one of the best burger joints in the city. The Chicken Sando is equipped with fresh fried chicken, lettuce, comeback sauce, dill pickles, and potato bun. Originally priced at Dh35, you can opt for add-ons like cheese, tenders, sauce, or even make it a combo with your choice of beverage. Location: Pickl, Jumeirah Lake Towers. Price: Dh35

4 of 6 Veal Bacon Cheddar Angus Thickburger, Hardees: When it comes to the typical fast food joints, make sure you try the Bacon Cheddar Angus Thickburger at Hardees that is available for a limited time. Why, you might ask? The Bacon Cheddar Angus Thickburger is crowned with three slices of well-crispened veal bacon, some melted American cheese, and lots of viscous cheddar cheese sauce. While the burger is priced at Dh39.50, including 1x beverage and 1x Fries, it is best paired with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries (Dh15) and the chilly Lotus Biscoff Hand scooped ice-cream shake (Dh15.50). With this combo, you’re going all in. Location: Multiple locations. Price: Dh39.50

5 of 6 High Jamz, High Joint: Get high on burgers at High Joint, one of the best in the patty game. Its bestseller? The High Jamz — made of premium freshly minced Angus beef patty, topped with American cheese, bacon jam, which is cooked in-house for three hours, and crispy fried shallots. Be right back, we are daydreaming. Location: Al Manara, Al Khawaneej. Price: Dh50.40