Top 8 Diwali food spots in UAE

Dining deals for the Festival of Lights

Swissôtel Al Ghurair. It’s a Friday affair at this hotel’s Diwali themed ‘Around the World’ brunch. Along with putting up lights and distributing sweets, the famous Liwan Restaurant will be exploring authentic Indian flavours from 12.30pm - 4pm for Dh175 per adult.

Bombay Borough. Try a gourmet mithai (sweet) box that journeys through India’s authentic sugary treats with unique twists. The eatery in DIFC has launched its intricately designed mithai box for Dh95 with a total of nine pieces of mithais each representing different subcontinental regions. The Dark Chocolate Kaju Ladoo is inspired by North India’s ‘Kaju Katli’, which is infused with Bombay Borough’s homemade dark chocolate. The Filter Coffee Malai Ladoo is a lusciously soft ‘Malai Peda’ with Southern India’s favourite, malty ‘Filter Coffee’. Last but not least is the Cocoa Peanut Chikki Ladoo, a combination of crunchy peanut butter with dark cocoa – an ode to the famous ‘Peanut Chikkis’ from Western India.

Park Regis Kris Kin. It’s a Dubai institution and at Masala Bazaar, on November 4 and 5, a festive Diwali dinner buffet awaits featuring a wide selection of India’s finest culinary delights for Dh79 per person. From pani puri to pakora, Jalfrezi to jalebi, this all-you-can-eat has you covered.

Mohalla. Indian street food restaurant Mohalla - located in the fashionable Dubai Design District - is throwing a Diwali party with plenty of food, music and art from 7pm to 11pm tonight. Artist Radhika Kumar and her team will be putting on a show and every customer will receive a free besan and cardamom cheesecake during dinner with no minimum order.

Mehjana. Nestled in the Ajman Saray, Mehjana restaurant will have you spoilt for choice with a menu set to ignite the senses. Combing authentic Indian dishes with modern recipes, the laid-back restaurant is putting out a menu starting from Dh125 including appetisers such as Achaari paneer tikka and mains including Sikandari Raan biryani.

Sagar Ratna. Vegetarian Rajasthani restaurant Sagar Ratna in Dubai has a Marwari thali priced at Dh30. Anyone who orders from today until the 6th will be served a complimentary Desi ghee Motichoor laddoo: a very traditional Indian sweet.

Khyber. This award-winning Dukes The Palm restaurant will be serving up a special set menu for Dh185 per person with soft beverages from today until Saturday.