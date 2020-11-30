Photos: F1 driver Grosjean escapes as car splits into two, catches fire at Bahrain GP Published on November 30, 2020 at 08.04

1 of 16 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appeared to escape with minor burns after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. AFP

2 of 16 The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. - - AFP

3 of 16 Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before somehow finding a way out. Race footage showed safety officials reaching the car immediately but with Grosjean still trapped inside. He managed to find a way out and jumped through the flames and gripped the boiling hot metal barrier as he jumped over back onto the track, shaking his hands in agony before being helped by the stewards.

5 of 16 Grosjean's car burns during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AFP

8 of 16 A steward reacts as officials put out a fire on Grosjean car following the crash. AFP

11 of 16 Medics attend to Grosjean after the crash. AFP

