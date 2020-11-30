Sports (photos)
Photos: F1 driver Grosjean escapes as car splits into two, catches fire at Bahrain GP

Published on November 30, 2020 at 08.04

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appeared to escape with minor burns after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. AFP
The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. - - AFP
Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before somehow finding a way out. Race footage showed safety officials reaching the car immediately but with Grosjean still trapped inside. He managed to find a way out and jumped through the flames and gripped the boiling hot metal barrier as he jumped over back onto the track, shaking his hands in agony before being helped by the stewards.
Dramatic images of Grosjean's car crash at Bahrain Grand Prix
Grosjean's car burns during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AFP
Grosjean's car burns during the Bahrain Grand Prix. AFP
Grosjean's car burns after the crash. AFP
A steward reacts as officials put out a fire on Grosjean car following the crash. AFP
Grosjean's car burns after crashing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir. AFP
Grosjean's car are seen through the barriers after the crash. AFP
Medics attend to Grosjean after the crash. AFP
Stewards recover Grosjean's car at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir. AFP
Stewards recover Grosjean's car at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir. AFP
Stewards recover Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean's car during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AFP
Stewards recover Grosjean's car during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AFP
An ambulance passes next to Grosjean's car during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AP
