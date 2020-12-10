Sports (photos)
Logo
 

Omega Nations Tour 2020

Shihab

Published on December 10, 2020 at 08.44

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

The championship trophy on display during Omega Nations Tour final at the Dubai Hills Golf Club on December 9. The 2020 Omega Nations Tour in association with UBS consist of 3 qualifier rounds begin with the first tournament on March 4 and a final on December 9, 2020 at the Dubai Hills Golf Club.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Stamen Stantchev (middle) and Smbat Pogosyan (not in the picture) receive trophy from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation of Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Anand Lakhiani and David Minchin receive second prize from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Phil Jones and Barry Pavic receive third prize from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli delivers address during the prize presentation Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Sports - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 