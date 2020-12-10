Omega Nations Tour 2020 Shihab Published on December 10, 2020 at 08.44

1 of 5 The championship trophy on display during Omega Nations Tour final at the Dubai Hills Golf Club on December 9. The 2020 Omega Nations Tour in association with UBS consist of 3 qualifier rounds begin with the first tournament on March 4 and a final on December 9, 2020 at the Dubai Hills Golf Club.

2 of 5 Stamen Stantchev (middle) and Smbat Pogosyan (not in the picture) receive trophy from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation of Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club.

3 of 5 Anand Lakhiani and David Minchin receive second prize from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club

4 of 5 Phil Jones and Barry Pavic receive third prize from Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer- Watch division Rivoli and Anish Cherian, brand director Rivoli during the prize presentation Omega Nations Tour 2020 at Dubai Hills golf club.