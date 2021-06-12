Fifa World Cup qualifiers: UAE trounce Indonesia 5-0 Shihab Published on June 12, 2021 at 22.53

Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima scored two goals each as UAE beat Indonesia 5-0

1 of 17 The UAE secured an emphatic 5-0 win against Indonesia in Group G of the Asian 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

3 of 17 The UAE can reach the final round of the qualifiers if they beat Vietnam in Dubai on June 15. Here are the highlights:

4 of 17 UAE team line up before the game

5 of 17 Players of UAE and Indonesia line up prior to the game

6 of 17 Walid Abbas Albalooshi of the UAE in action against Rachmat Irianto of Indonesia.

7 of 17 Caio Canedo of the UAE battles with Evan Dimas Darmono of Indonesia.

8 of 17 UAE's Ali Hassan Alblooshi in action.

9 of 17 Indonesia’s goal keeper Muhamed Riyandi makes a save against UAE’s Caio Canedo Correa.

10 of 17 UAE’s Walid Abbas Albalooshi head kicks the ball as Indonesia’s Rachmat Irianto tries to defend.

11 of 17 Walid Abbas Albalooshi of UAE in action against Firza Andika of Indonesia.

12 of 17 Fabio Virginio De Lima of UAE in action.

13 of 17 UAE's Ali Mabkhout celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opener against Indonesia.

14 of 17 Players of UAE celebrate their winning goal against Indonesia.

15 of 17 UAE fans show their support during the match against Indonesia

16 of 17 UAE football fans hold up their national flags to show support for the team during match against Indonesia.