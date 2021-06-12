Sports (photos)
Logo
 

Fifa World Cup qualifiers: UAE trounce Indonesia 5-0

Shihab

Published on June 12, 2021 at 22.53

Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima scored two goals each as UAE beat Indonesia 5-0

1 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

The UAE secured an emphatic 5-0 win against Indonesia in Group G of the Asian 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Friday.
2 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima scored two goals each as UAE beat Indonesia 5-0.
3 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

The UAE can reach the final round of the qualifiers if they beat Vietnam in Dubai on June 15. Here are the highlights:
4 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE team line up before the game
5 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Players of UAE and Indonesia line up prior to the game
6 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Walid Abbas Albalooshi of the UAE in action against Rachmat Irianto of Indonesia.
7 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Caio Canedo of the UAE battles with Evan Dimas Darmono of Indonesia.
8 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE's Ali Hassan Alblooshi in action.
9 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Indonesia’s goal keeper Muhamed Riyandi makes a save against UAE’s Caio Canedo Correa.
10 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE’s Walid Abbas Albalooshi head kicks the ball as Indonesia’s Rachmat Irianto tries to defend.
11 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Walid Abbas Albalooshi of UAE in action against Firza Andika of Indonesia.
12 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Fabio Virginio De Lima of UAE in action.
13 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE's Ali Mabkhout celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opener against Indonesia.
14 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

Players of UAE celebrate their winning goal against Indonesia.
15 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE fans show their support during the match against Indonesia
16 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

UAE football fans hold up their national flags to show support for the team during match against Indonesia.
17 of 17
khaleejtimes - photos

An Emirati supporter waves the UAE national flag during during match against Indonesia.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Sports - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 