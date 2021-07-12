Sports (photos)
Euro 2020 final in pictures: Italy defeat England on penalties

Reuters

Published on July 12, 2021 at 06.19

Italy won the championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020.
Italy's Emerson with Domenico Berardi and Bryan Cristante celebrate after winning Euro 2020 with fans.
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates winning Euro 2020 with teammates.
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo.
England's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout as teammates console him.
England's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands before the match.
Italy players perform a guard of honour for England's Harry Kane after winning Euro 2020.
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal.
England's Marcus Rashford in action with Italy's Federico Bernardeschi.
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Bukayo Saka to win the penalty shootout .
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Jadon Sancho during a penalty shootout.
Italy players celebrate after winning Euro 2020 .
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores a penalty during a penalty shootout.
England's Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Italy's Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini during the match.
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci.
Fan invades the pitch during the match as stewards attempt to tackle him.
Italy's Federico Chiesa receives medical attention.
Italy's Marco Verratti heads past England's Jordan Pickford against the post before Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal.
Italy's Domenico Berardi shoots at goal.
Italy's Emerson clashes with England's Kieran Trippier.
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020.
Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020.
