Shows, brunches and Oyster Day: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on August 5, 2021 at 00.01

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Cinque with Dina Stars. Experience a delectable evening while overlooking FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s iconic social pool and indulge your senses with deliciously reinvented Italian cuisine by FIVE’s award-winning Chef Pezzella beautifully blended with the musical stylings of star performer - Dina Stars. Sample some of Chef Giuseppe Pezzella’s most loved dishes, including daily specials such as the Tomahawk steak or the rare blue lobster and end the experience on a sweet note and indulge in decadent Nutella Souffle or classic Tiramisu every Monday and Saturday evening.

2 of 10 Theatrical presence. Since opening its doors a month ago, The Theater has shaken up Dubai’s entertainment and nightlife in a way that’s never been seen before. With every single show night showcasing a multitude of enthralling international acts, the magic of The Theater has only just begun. In both seatings across every night between Wednesday and Saturday, a lineup of passionate artists take over the stage to perform a diverse mix of immersive shows. Hanging from the ceiling, or on the LED-covered runway stage that stretches all the way into the audience, vocalists, musicians, dancers and aerialists all come together for an adventurous musical journey.

3 of 10 Let’s get live. Live music is officially back after a prolonged hiatus and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is ready to pump up the volume! With a weekly line-up of live entertainment from Tuesdays to Saturdays, enjoy performances from some of the capital’s favourite DJs including DJ Mourad, DJ Cliff, DJ James and DJ Darko across the hotel’s distinctive venues including W Lounge and WET Deck. Tonight it’s Nitro Thursdays from 8pm to 11pm.

4 of 10 Mixologist Masterclass. Discover the art of mixology and learn the fine art of preparing mixed drinks under the guidance of H Bar’s expert mixologist at the H Hotel Dubai. Gain an understanding of the basic flavours with your friends as you create your new favourite drink. The insightful one-hour class includes recipe cards, a certificate and canapes for Dh170 per person, every day between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

5 of 10 Check out the surf shack. It’s a well-worn phrase in Dubai but it looks like Zero Gravity has managed to “beat the heat” this summer with its new Surf Shack pop-up venue inside. Adding a fresh look and feel to the beach club’s two-storey layout, the cool new addition gives you Bali beach vibes and air-conditioned comfort for the summer months. Try the venue’s new ladies’ nights on Thursdays and have fun with the giant Connect 4, ping pong table, hula hoops and a limbo pole.

6 of 10 Ladies’ day. The girls are back in town and they’re taking it by storm. Dubai’s ATB x The Invite Said Casual, are taking over McGettigan’s Brunch for one day only on Friday at the JLT, DWTC, and Souk Madinat locations. Don’t worry folks, you can still join the brunch even if you’re not a member, though TISC squaddies receive a 25 per cent discount for one day only. Packages starts at Dh249 and that’s before the offer.

7 of 10 Korean reality show on now. Girls Planet 999, an original Korean reality show, has announced its global premiere on August 6 on iQiy in the Middle East. The highly-anticipated competition will invite Sunmi from Wonder Girls and Tiffany Young from Girls’ Generation as ‘K-Pop Masters’, and actor Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna) as host and ‘Planet Master’. They will select and train a new global girl group, with aspiring contestants from China, Korea, and Japan.

8 of 10 Cruise control. Love Beyond The Sea starring Wim Hoste is on this Friday at 7.30pm at Theatre by QE2 in Dubai. Step on board for a romantic journey right across the globe, performed in a unique style that mixes the real world with the fantasy world on screen featuring a musical mix of swing, jazz, and pop from the ‘80s. There’s even a few recent hits – all performed live by Wim in his own inimitable style as he plays cruise ship singer Oliver Allen whio falls in love with a beautiful lady on a magazine cover called Chloe (played on screen by Suzie Demetri Robertson). Tickets available on PlatinumList and the theatre’s website.

9 of 10 It’s Oyster Day. In celebration of World Oyster Day on Thursday, CMP Bar & Grill is marking the occasion and adding delicious Dibba Bay oysters to their classic menu. Enjoy a shucking-ly good deal of six oysters and a glass of Italian bubbly for Dh85. The Dibba Bay oysters will also be available for Dh10 a shuck for the occasion. Hailing from the UAE, Dibba Bay Oysters are of the Pacific Cupped species and are truly one-of-a-kind, with a lusciously meaty texture and white and gold-specked shell, a product of Dibba’s pristine waters.