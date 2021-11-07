Riverdance and revelry: Going Irish in Dubai this week

As with practically every other nation, Dubai offers a fair representation of the Emerald Isle right on our doorstep

Expo 2020 Dubai. At the Irish Pavilion take in The Courtyard, where you can hear regular music performances from The Expo Players: the Pavilion’s in-house ensemble performing trad music. Or, for the rest of the month, hit show Riverdance is on the main stage almost every night. It’s free to watch once you’re inside! Check ireland.ie

McGettigan’s.There are a host of McG’s outlets across the UAE where you can enjoy a slap-up meal and have a fun time every night of the week. Catch the international rugby on the TVs this evening and gear up for Thursday November 25th’s visit of former Munster and Ireland stars heading to McGettigan’s JLT for a talk and Q&A session from 5pm.

McCafferty’s. New on the scene, McCafferty’s in Jumeirah Village (located on the roof top of Circle Mall) hails from Donegal Town and is renowned for its warm welcome and unbelievable atmosphere. Try the speciality dishes including John Stone artisanal beef stew served with Irish buttered sourdough and creamy mash potatoes.

Irish Village. What self-respecting round up could omit the Dubai OG, Irish Village? We don’t have to explain too much about this institution; the terrace is beautiful this time of year located in the tennis stadium’s shade. On Friday, November 19 the pub is also bringing us The Wailers live in concert.