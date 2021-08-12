Rappers, ice skating & more: 10 fun things to do and see in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on August 12, 2021 at 00.01

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Stay cool. Over at Dubai Ice Rink, practice your spins, slides and glides on the ice, accompanied by uplifting tunes from the DJ booth. Enjoy a dose of those winter-wonderland feels accompanied by electrifying tunes. The DJs on Ice Event takes place every Thursday and Friday night with two sessions, one from 6.15pm until 7.30pm and another from 8.15pm until 9.45pm.

2 of 10 Rich The Kid @ Black. It’s the long weekend and we couldn’t be feeling better. Black, the city’s biggest indoor R&B club, is ready to transform your plans as they bring Rich The Kid, all the way from New York, to perform live in Dubai on Friday night. The American rapper, songwriter, actor, and record producer will perform his massive hits Plug Walk, Splashin, Too Gone, Prada, and New Freezer, that peaked at number 20 on the US R&B charts.

3 of 10 #TheSeenIsOn. Get in the mood at Dialogue Dubai every Saturday from 9pm onwards. Enjoy the perfect end to the weekend with The Seen – a Pakistani band specialising in Sufi pop/rock, fusion and acoustic music with resident DJ Pierre warming up the dining crowd from 6pm onwards. Food and fun, what a laugh!

4 of 10 Buy one get one. Prime BBQ joint Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City has launched its hot summer offer. Weekend brunches are up for grabs on a Buy One Get One basis, with packages starting from Dhs275 per person. Or there’s the Caribbean Night Dinner every Thursday evening from 9pm onwards.

5 of 10 May we have S’more please? Until August 14, the S’more CrazyShake will light up Black Tap outlets’ menus across the UAE. The limited-edition shake is composed of a roasted marshmallow vanilla shake with a chocolate frosted rim with crushed Graham crackers, topped with two classic s’mores, whipped cream, and a chocolate drizzle. You want one!

6 of 10 Self exploration. Explore Qasr Al Watan with self-guided tours: immersive and seamless experiences of the unique cultural landmark. Become familiar with the Palace of the Nation with tours in English, Arabic, German, Russian and Chinese. Listen to pre-recorded audio clips in your language of choice and be guided on an interactive cultural journey of the spirit of the United Arab Emirates.

7 of 10 Time for tea? Heralding storied heritage and celebrated traditions, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is serving a selection of Afternoon Tea packages at the UAE’s first ladies-only afternoon tea lounge, Her by Caroline Astor. Try the Traditional Treat or The Royal Treat package from 3pm to 6pm every day. Both offer a selection of savoury delights, including smoked salmon with crème fraiche and caviar, egg salad with chive and quail’s egg and more. The packages also provide plain and raisin scones served with a selection of toppings, as well as an array of sweet indulgences.

8 of 10 Art beat. Firetti Contemporary in Alserkal Avenue and MORROW collective are currently putting on NFT | IRL, a group exhibition where NFT (non-fungible token) artworks and their physical counterparts will be exhibited side by side. This is the first of its kind showing in the region. The revolutionary event merges both digital and physical worlds aiming to build bridges between crypto art and traditional or IRL (in real life) art.

9 of 10 Out and about. Aventura Parks’ Nature Trail is the perfect combination of education and excitement, as children experience interactive learning with the region’s flora and fauna, with the help of an expert on-site. The guided experience features a Q&A with the expert, a fun test of knowledge at the animal boneyard analysing skeletons, a chance to interact with domesticated pets, and over 30 different points of interest to look and learn from. One accompanying adult is accommodated free of charge per child under 12. For the affordable price of Dh45, this hour-long activity will inspire kids and adults alike to step out and explore nature that surrounds us.