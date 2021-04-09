Photos
Logo
 

Prince Philip dies at 99: A life in pictures

Web report

Published on April 9, 2021 at 15.49

He would have been 100 years old in June this year.

1 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth who played a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.

He would have been 100 years old in June this year.

A life in pictures...
2 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

3 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

4 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

5 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

6 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

7 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

8 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

9 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

10 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

11 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

12 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

13 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

14 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

15 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

16 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

17 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

18 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

19 of 19
khaleejtimes - photos

POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 