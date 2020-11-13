Photos: Spectacular Diwali fireworks at Dubai's The Pointe Shihab Published on November 13, 2020 at 21.50

1 of 5 Dazzling firework displays, amazing water fountains and rhythmic music will come together to brighten up Dubai as the city celebrates Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, this weekend.

2 of 5 The Pointe, at the Palm Jumeirah featured a specially designed performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and a fireworks show on November 13.

3 of 5 At 9pm, fireworks illuminated Atlantis, The Palm hotel and The Pointe before The Palm Fountain leapt into action.

4 of 5 The Palm Fountain’s two giant floating platforms, covering 14,000 sq ft, had powerful water jets shooting 105 metres into the air.