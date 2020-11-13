Photos: Spectacular Diwali fireworks at Dubai's The Pointe
Shihab
Published on November 13, 2020 at 21.50
Dazzling firework displays, amazing water fountains and rhythmic music will come together to brighten up Dubai as the city celebrates Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, this weekend.
The Pointe, at the Palm Jumeirah featured a specially designed performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and a fireworks show on November 13.
At 9pm, fireworks illuminated Atlantis, The Palm hotel and The Pointe before The Palm Fountain leapt into action.
The Palm Fountain’s two giant floating platforms, covering 14,000 sq ft, had powerful water jets shooting 105 metres into the air.
About 3,000 LED lights will work in unison to create a magical show. Spectators who travel to The Pointe can enjoy 25 per cent off special Diwali menus available at selected venues on the night.