Photos: Powerful Cyclone Nivar slams southern India

Published on November 26, 2020 at 13.38

A severe cyclone slammed into India’s southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines. Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry, located near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department. Heavy rains from the storm caused flooding in some streets of the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters
People use plastic sheets to cover from heavy rains in Chennai as cyclone Nivar approaches the southeastern coast of the country. - AFP
A man shelters under an umbrella from heavy rains while looking out to the Indian ocean as cyclone Nivar approaches the southeastern Indian coast in Puducherry. AFP
Fishermen move their boats as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Mahabalipuram. AFP
Municipal workers remove fallen tree branches from a road during rains before Cyclone Nivar's landfall, in Chennai, India. Reuters
A compound wall has collapsed as a huge tree fell in Chennai as the NIVAR Cyclone makes landfall on Wednesday midnight between Mahabalipuram and Pondichery. AP
High tides rise in the Chennai Kasimedu Harbour due to the NIVAR cyclone which makes a landfall on Wednesday between Pondichery and Mahabalipuram. AP
Fishermen tie their boat on the shore before Cyclone Nivar's landfall, in Chennai, India. Reuters
A man walks under an umbrella during heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai. AFP
Street seen flooded due to the NIVAR cyclone which makes a landfall on Wednesday between Pondichery and Mahabalipuram. AP
Motorists ride past during heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai. AFP
Motorists ride past during heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai. AFP
