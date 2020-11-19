Photos
Photos: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan visits Afghanistan

APP

Published on November 19, 2020 at 18.17

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed to pace up their joint efforts to reduce recent spate of terrorist incidents in Afghanistan through close coordination and intelligence sharing.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a joint press stake-out at ARG Presidential Palace reaffirmed their commitment towards taking urgent steps leading to restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Imran Khan, who arrived in the Afghan capital on his maiden visit to the neighbouring country, held talks with President Ghani, that focused on deepening of bilateral ties, Intra-Afghan peace process and regional economic development.
Prime Minister Khan assured the Afghan government of Pakistan’s unflinching support and cooperation to end violence in Afghanistan including a ceasefire.
"Let us know where we can help you. We assure you that we will be there to help reduce slur of violence in your country," the Prime Minister told the Afghan president, as the two spoke before the local and international media.
Imran Khan expressed concern over the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan and supported the idea of establishment of committees from the two governments to hold mutual discussions.
Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked President Ghani for extending an invitation to visit Afghanistan, expressing confidence that it would lead to further strengthening of ties between the two countries.
He said Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoyed historic links and brotherly relations and recalled that during the era of 70s, Kabul and Peshawar were the favourite destinations for the visitors from both sides.
