Photos: Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

Reuters, AP, AFP

Published on December 15, 2020 at 06.41

The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina.

The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina. Photo : AFP
This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. AP
A person uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile December 14, 2020. Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Reuters
Astronomy student Lorena Zalazar observes a partial solar eclipse from the boardwalk in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. AP
The partial solar eclipse is seen trough a telescope at the Galileo Galilei planetarium in Buenos Aires. AFP
The partial solar eclipse is seen trough a telescope at the Galileo Galilei planetarium in Buenos Aires. AFP
A man watches the solar eclipse through a telescope in Asuncion. Reuters
Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, smiles as she looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile. AP
A solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, is seen in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Reuters
A solar eclipse is seen through filters from special solar glasses in front of a sculpture, in Santiago. Reuters
A girl looks at a partial solar eclipse through a filtered piece of glass from Montevideo, Uruguay. AP
People wear special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina. AP
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina. AP
The start of the total solar eclipse is seen from Villa Chocon, Neuquen province, Argentina. Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Reuters
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo. Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo. Reuters
