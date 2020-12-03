Photos
Photos: Megastar Rajinikanth to announce new political party on Dec 31

ANI

Published on December 3, 2020 at 14.30

1 of 8
Tamil cinema megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he would announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.
2 of 8
"A political party will be launched in January! We will work hard and register a victory," the actor tweeted.
3 of 8
Earlier on Monday, he had held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram.
4 of 8
" We exchanged views in today's meeting with district secretaries. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I make. I will make a decision as soon as possible," he told reporters in Chennai after the meeting.
5 of 8
In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party later in the year.
6 of 8
"Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August.
7 of 8
Based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."
8 of 8
Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.
