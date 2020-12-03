Photos: Megastar Rajinikanth to announce new political party on Dec 31 ANI Published on December 3, 2020 at 14.30

1 of 8 Tamil cinema megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he would announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

2 of 8 "A political party will be launched in January! We will work hard and register a victory," the actor tweeted.

3 of 8 Earlier on Monday, he had held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

4 of 8 " We exchanged views in today's meeting with district secretaries. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I make. I will make a decision as soon as possible," he told reporters in Chennai after the meeting.

5 of 8 In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party later in the year.

6 of 8 "Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August.

7 of 8 Based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."