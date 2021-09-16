Photos: Inside Dubai's new temple in Jebel Ali that will open in May 2022 Published on September 16, 2021 at 18.38

Construction of a new Hindu temple in Dubai is speeding up towards its May 2022 target. It will be the second of two new Hindu temples coming up in the country – the other being the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in Dubai. KT photos/Neeraj Murali, supplied

According to project manager Abhinandan Mukherjee, over 200 workers readied the main prayer hall with a large skylight that will hold hanging lanterns.

The exterior design of the temple will be a tribute to the UAE with a traditional Arabic theme, while the interior will be inspired by temples in India.

The 82,000 sq ft temple will house 11 Hindu deities and can cater to over 1,500 devotees. The deities will be imported from India while the other materials are being sourced locally.

The temple complex includes a banquet hall for cultural events and religious gatherings, kitchens, a teaching room and space for weddings and other activities.

A worker cuts sheets of metal to be used in the construction. When the temple is completed, a brass spire on top of the temple will be visible from Sheikh Zayed Road.