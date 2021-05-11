Photos: Imran Khan invites Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan Waheed Abbas Published on May 11, 2021 at 07.33

1 of 6 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Saudi businessmen to visit and invest in the South Asian country’s various sectors.

2 of 6 Khan urged Saudi businessmen to tap investment opportunities in the country’s tourism sector in the northern side as the government aggressively promotes tourism and simultaneously develop infrastructure for the country’s development.

3 of 6 The prime minister’s statement came during an Iftar dinner arranged by Imran Chaudhry, Chairman of Dubai-based Cinergie Group, and hosted by a top Saudi businessman Khaled Al Juffali at his home in Jeddah.

4 of 6 Prime Minister Khan was on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The Iftar dinner was also attended by leading Saudi businessmen as well as senior members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party who had accompanied the prime minister during his official visit.

5 of 6 “Pakistan offers a very good environment for foreign investment.” Khan also invited Saudi businessmen to sight the country’s northern side because tourism is developing there and it offers great opportunities.