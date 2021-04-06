Photos: Holy Kaaba undergoes routine maintenance work ahead of Ramadan Web Report Published on April 6, 2021 at 09.23

The seasonal maintenance work is being carried out in line with Covid safety measures.

1 of 4 Saudi Arabian authorities began seasonal maintenance work on the Kiswa on Sunday.

2 of 4 According to Arab News, the maintenance on the covering for the Holy Kaaba will be carried out in full accordance with Covid safety precautions.

3 of 4 The work will last five days and will be carried out by 14 technicians who will be accompanied by a quality monitor, a health specialist and an occupational health and safety unit.