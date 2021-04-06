Photos
Logo
 

Photos: Holy Kaaba undergoes routine maintenance work ahead of Ramadan

Web Report

Published on April 6, 2021 at 09.23

The seasonal maintenance work is being carried out in line with Covid safety measures.

1 of 4
khaleejtimes - photos

Saudi Arabian authorities began seasonal maintenance work on the Kiswa on Sunday.
2 of 4
khaleejtimes - photos

According to Arab News, the maintenance on the covering for the Holy Kaaba will be carried out in full accordance with Covid safety precautions.
3 of 4
khaleejtimes - photos

The work will last five days and will be carried out by 14 technicians who will be accompanied by a quality monitor, a health specialist and an occupational health and safety unit.
4 of 4
khaleejtimes - photos

The director of the maintenance department for the Kiswa Fahd Al Jabri said that the cover will be cleaned after maintenance work is completed.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 