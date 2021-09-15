Photos: Dubai's newest Hindu temple coming up in Jebel Ali Web Report Published on September 15, 2021 at 19.12

The new temple in Jebel Ali is expected to be open for worshippers by October 2022, in time for Diwali

1 of 4 The new temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple in Souq Baniyas, Bur Dubai, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the country, open since the 1950s.

2 of 4 The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in Dubai.

3 of 4 The temple will be home to 11 Hindu deities, catering to religious beliefs of Hindu communities belonging to all parts of India.