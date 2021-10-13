Pakistan's Lux Style Awards: The winners Sadiq Saleem Published on October 13, 2021 at 08.19

20th LUX Style Awards dazzles and rewards stars in Fashion, TV and Music

1 of 12 The Grand Finale that brought MMS together, Meera Jee, Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar who performed on the lively songs that stayed popular all year round from their film Parey Hut Love.

2 of 12 Best Male Actor - Critics Bilal Abbas collecting his trophy for Pyaar Ke Sadqay.

3 of 12 From left to right - Ali Rehman Khan, Imran Ashraf and Uzair Jaswal showing solid camaraderie at the LSA red carpet.

4 of 12 Mahira Khan giving major Meena Kumari vibes from Pakeezah in this green dress as she performs on the classical number Morey Saiyaan.

5 of 12 Left to right - Lux Girls and Lollywood Superstars from yore, Resham and Meera Jee on stage to give away the LSA trophy.

6 of 12 Asim Azhar shaking a leg with Mehwish Hayat singing the LSA anthem that featured more than 20 celebrities.

7 of 12 Mahira Khan was a vision in a white. Here she is on stage to give away the biggest award of the night, the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Queen of Ghazals, Farida Khanum for her immense contribution.

8 of 12 Mehwish Hayat paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Ghazal singer Farida Khanum by performing on her melodious Punjabi number Balle Balle.

9 of 12 Sachal Afzal, the winer of the best male model gave a tribute to Sultan Rahi through his outfit which was done by YBQ.

10 of 12 The star of the night who bagged both the trophies of Best Actor Female, Yumna Zaidi looks ethereal in an all black gown at the LSA red carpet.

11 of 12 The very stylish red carpet host, Ayesha Omar strikes a pose with the nation's heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir.