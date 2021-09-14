Photos
On The Fun Trail: Enjoy Ladies Night in Dubai

Published on September 14, 2021 at 08.46

There are special offers for all ladies at these popular spots around town.

Qwerty: Head to Qwerty at Media One Hotel with the ladies to enjoy three drinks and a main course of choice cooked specially by their very own female chef Candice for just Dh99. The deal is valid from 6pm till 10pm. Qwerty is located in the Media One Hotel.
Hotel Cartagena: Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all main dishes and drink unlimited beverages for just Dh100 per person. The deal is valid from 8pm till midnight. Hotel Cartagena is located in the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Le Patio: At Le Patio, ladies can be a part of a special night dedicated entirely to the girl gangs of the UAE. The open-air lounge and restaurant, located within the central courtyard of Habtoor Palace Dubai, is offering a three-course feast and a free flow of beverages from 8pm till 11pm for Dh125.
TJ’s: This favourite neighbourhood sports cafe is set to treat all the single ladies, and married ones too, with a 50 per cent discount on food from 6pm till 11pm.  Unlimited selected house beverages are also on offer for Dh99.
Pacific Groove: Tuesdays just got a whole lot of fun for the gals as they can enjoy five selected beverages with 20 per cent off on food while dining at Pacific Groove, located in Paramount Hotel, Dubai. It is valid every Tuesday from 6pm till 11pm. Compiled by Husain Rizvi
