On the food trail: Top Saturday brunches and more Published on August 6, 2021 at 17.00

Saturdays are for indulging so why not relax and unwind on your off day and partake of some delectable weekend fare? From Asian cuisine to British staples and Mexican street food, we’ve got you covered with our list of top five Saturday brunch offers around the city.

1 of 5 Masti: Fridays and Saturdays are for special brunches at Masti where visitors can choose from a wide selection of signature dishes and craft beverages. Located in La Mer, Jumeirah, the brunch takes place between 1-5pm and features your favourite dishes and drinks.

2 of 5 El Chapo’s Tacos: Enjoy a weekend fiesta at El Chapo’s Tacos. Dive into ‘mex-cellent’ dishes and free flowing ice cream all the while enjoying a three-course set menu made up of Mexican street food. This brunch is held every Friday and Saturday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

3 of 5 Just Vegan: Grab unlimited vegan food and drinks on Saturdays between 3.30-6.30pm for Dh49 only. It begins with unlimited summer shots, followed by unlimited assorted starters and mezze platters, soup of the day and the main course followed by delicious vegan desserts.

4 of 5 Sui Mui: Be a part of this ‘pho real’ brunch at Sui Mui, an eclectic Asian eatery in Dubai Marina. Held every Saturday between 6-10pm, the brunch experience is priced at Dh169 for food only and Dh225 which also includes unlimited selected beverages.