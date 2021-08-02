On the food trail: Top lunch spots in Dubai Published on August 2, 2021 at 09.13

What’s the best aspect of every working day? That’s right: lunch. We spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what we may eat to see us through our hours, so On The Food Trail is taking all the stress out of the decision by giving you our top five midday meal spots.

1 of 5 China Bistro: Every Sunday to Thursday, from 11.30am to 5pm, take advantage of an exciting offer at China Bistro, a restaurant serving Chinese and Pan Asian cuisine in Karama. Priced at Dh39, the offer is a five-course meal that includes starters, soup, rice/noodles of your choice, gravy and dessert.

2 of 5 India Bistro WTC: Enjoy an extensive Indian curry menu priced at Dh89 and you can choose any two chaats, two grills, two mains, bread, biryani and a dessert. This combo is available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

3 of 5 Stars ‘N’ Bars: Head to Stars ‘N’ Bars in La Mer where you can choose from a burger, pizza, or a quesadilla paired with fries and drinks for just Dh59. This offer is valid from Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 3pm.

4 of 5 TJ’s: TJ’s, the neighbourhood sports cafe in JLT has a choice of soup or salad, a selected main-course and lemonade on offer for just Dh59 on weekdays. You can add a pastry for Dh25 to your meal.