On the food trail: New cafes to check out Published on August 3, 2021 at 10.01

Are you a foodie who feels a burst of excitement when new eateries open in the UAE? We’re always looking for a bit of variety and a new ‘haunt’ in which to unwind and get a caffeine fix and even a great bite! Here we give you the low-down on the top new cafes to check out in Dubai.

1 of 5 The Name: This contemporary restaurant and cafe offers a great place to relax and refuel. Eat, mingle, work and shop at the concept store! Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes like smoked pastrami and cheddar sandwich.

2 of 5 Otaku: Experience homemade baked goods at this Japanese-inspired bakery which also offers an expressive, calm and subtle ambience. Located in Dubai Design District, you will also find exclusive retail items here such as mugs, kettles and tumblers to browse through.

3 of 5 Coffee Planet: Located at the new Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village, Coffee Planet is a great spot for coffee-lovers looking to relax or make a quick stop for a beverage. There’s a varied selection of specialty Arabica coffee on the menu.

4 of 5 Smat: Smat, a homegrown contemporary Emirati restaurant and cafe has a surprising twist to its traditional Emirati servings. Some of the dishes recommended include regag parmegiana, the Emirati breakfast, and juicy lamb shank machboos.