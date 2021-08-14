On the food trail: Enjoy your Saturday Published on August 14, 2021 at 10.05

Here are some weekend treats to enliven your Saturday. What are you waiting for!

1 of 5 O’Pao: Feast on unlimited Indian sliders, fries, and wash the flavours down with Desi Cold Coffee, Fresh Watermelon Juice and Masala Chai for Dh49 at Karama’s O’Pao. Vegetarians can savour the O’Paneer Bhurjee Pao or O’ Manchurian Pao while others can enjoy O’Butter Chicken Pao or O’Seekh Kebab Pao with a side of crispy fried treats.

2 of 5 Crowne Plaza: This weekend, head to Crowne Plaza in Dubai where the ‘Summer Mates Rates’ offer is up for grabs. Rooms are available from Dh449 with Dh349 redeemable on food and beverage outlets including The Plaza, The Docks and many more.

3 of 5 Bla Bla: Be a part of a special BreakFIT Club at Bla Bla today. For Dh140, enjoy a 45-minute pool workout session beginning at 8.45am followed by breakfast that features avocados on toast, pancakes and eggs for all the fitness freaks.

4 of 5 Park Hyatt: Beat the heat at Park Hyatt Dubai where visitors can take advantage of 20 per cent discounts on select restaurants, as well as complimentary breakfast, access to Lagoon Beach, Dubai Creek Golf driving range and mini-golf. Starting from Dh850, this offer is valid until August 31.