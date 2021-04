ViralOnKT: Ramadan begins in UAE; new penalty for firms not paying salaries on time Web Report Published on April 16, 2021 at 13.47

In case you missed them, here's a roundup of some of the most-read headlines from the last seven days.

1 of 10 Ramadan 2021: Holy month begins in UAE today



The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in the UAE, authorities have announced on Monday

2 of 10 Video: Emirati funds, attends former maid's wedding in her home country



Emirati social media influencer, Khalid Al Ameri, and his wife Salama kept their promise to fund and attend the wedding ceremony of their former Ugandan housemaid. The event went viral on social media platforms over the weekend.

3 of 10 Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh14 million bonus for taxi number plate owners



A total of Dh14 million will be paid as bonuses to taxi number plate owners in Dubai in addition to their annual dues, said Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

4 of 10 Special Emirates flight with vaccinated crew, passengers takes off



Team Khaleej Times was onboard the flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers. Watch the videos here.

5 of 10 Morocco to impose night curfew during Ramadan



Morocco announced a night curfew during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday in an effort to combat Covid-19 spread.

6 of 10 Emirati woman awarded Dh10m in compensation for botched-up surgery



A civil court in Dubai ordered on Thursday that the owner of the medical facility, a surgeon, an anaesthesiologist, and an anaesthesia technician, jointly pay the amount to the Emirati lady, Rawda Al Maeeni, and her father, as compensation for medical negligence.

7 of 10 UAE: 21-year-old ends life to avoid marrying older man



The 21-year-old reportedly ended her life after she learnt that her family planned, against her wishes, to send her to her home country to marry a 70-year-old suitor.

8 of 10 Dh500 traffic fine for parking on roadside for prayers



The Traffic and Patrols Directorate on Friday called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and bus drivers as well as their employers to go to nearby mosques, designated chapels or other safe areas to perform prayers

9 of 10 UAE: New penalty for companies that don’t pay salaries on time



Employers were reminded on Tuesday that any employer failing to pay their employees on time, will have to shell out more than double the insurance policy of an employee.