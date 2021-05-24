UAE’s Hope Probe captures stunning photos of Mars Published on May 24, 2021 at 10.53

Here is an explainer on images that were relayed back recently.

1 of 4 The UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars has relayed back some stunning images in recent months. The probe has now commenced its two-year science mission.

The probe will yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year. It will complete one orbit of the planet every 55 hours and will capture a full planetary data sample every nine days.

Here are the images it captured recently, explained:

The colored image from Emirates eXplorer Image (EXI) was generated using the camera's red (635 nm) and ultraviolet (320 nm) filters. The red channel clearly shows the dark and light features of the Martian surface, while the water ice clouds stand out in the ultraviolet channel. The image was acquired on April 22. Of note is the northern polar cap, likely beginning its retreat as the temperatures rise, with distinct clouds encircling it. Also visible is a thin cloud layer as well as fairly continuous cloud cover to the west of Acidalia Planitia — the darker region on the upper centre of the image.

This EMIRS image was acquired on March 5 from an altitude of 15,000 km. In the surface temperature image (left), centered on the Tharsis region of Mars, dawn can be seen towards the right side. The low surface temperatures observed are due to the dusty nature of the Martian surface. An elevated nighttime atmospheric temperature at 25km altitude (right) is also observed over the Tharsis region.