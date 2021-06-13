UAE summer break: Top Dubai destinations to help you chill Staff Reporter Published on June 13, 2021 at 12.05

Here is the list of popular getaways highlighted by the Dubai Tourism

With residents adopting a wait-and-watch approach to taking vacations this summer, the Dubai Tourism has suggested ways for residents to chill as the mercury soars.



The tourism regulator stressed the stringent city-wide Covid safety measures that have been adopted at all indoor venues.





It highlighted the Emirate’s ski slopes, ice rinks, underwater adventures and heritage centres that can help residents keep cool.



>> The Dubai Mall: It is the world's largest shopping mall. It has the largest indoor aquarium in the world and an Olympic-sized ice rink.

>> Ski Dubai: It was named the world's best indoor ski resort multiple times. Its slopes offer five tracks, each of varying lengths and difficulty. Its 4,500sqm Snow Park offers sledding, tobogganing, zorb balling as well as rides.

>> The Green Planet: The bio-dome is home to a tropical rainforest housing more than 3,000 plants, birds and animals. It also offers overnight camping, snorkeling with piranhas and being a zookeeper for the day.

>> Dubai Frame: It offers uninterrupted views from the indoor Sky Deck, where visitors can view 'Old Dubai' to the north, including Dubai Creek and the historical Al Fahidi Neighbourhood; as well as 'New Dubai', lying in the south, including the iconic skyline featuring Burj Khalifa.

>> Jumble: It is an interactive puzzle game taking place within an indoor urban maze. There are more than 20 challenges.

>> Dubai Opera: It is designed to resemble the iconic dhow (traditional fishing vessel). Shows range from comedy performances to rock, pop and jazz performances.

>> Museum of Illusions: The museum at Al Seef is home to anti-gravity, infinity and rotated rooms. Families can also head into the Vortex Tunnel and navigate their way through a 'rotating' cylinder.